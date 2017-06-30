Taxi driver in North Bellport shot during robbery attempt, cops say

Three men attempted to rob a taxi driver in North Bellport late Thursday, one suspect firing a shot that damaged a window and grazed the driver before fleeing, police said.

Suffolk County police said the robbery occurred on Meade Avenue at 10:36 p.m. No arrests have been made.

Police said the three suspects approached the taxi, which had been called to pick up a fare, and one of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the driver. The driver, whose identity was not released, struggled with the gunman over the weapon as the fare fled the taxi and called 911, police said. As the driver accelerated, trying to escape, police said, the gunman fired a single shot that grazed the driver in the abdomen.

The cabbie drove to a nearby 7-Eleven on Montauk Highway, where police said he called 911.

A search by a canine team and an aviation unit failed to locate the three suspects, though police said evidence was recovered at the scene on Meade Avenue and from inside the taxi.

The would-be fare also provided investigators with an account of the incident, police said.

The driver did not require medical attention.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.