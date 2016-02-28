TD Bank branch robbed in Oceanside, no one hurt, police say

Nassau County police are investigating the Saturday afternoon robbery of an undetermined amount of cash from a TD Bank branch in Oceanside.

There were no injuries.

According to detectives the robbery occurred about 12:15 p.m. when a man entered the bank, 247 Long Beach Rd., and passed a female teller a demand note. After obtaining the cash, the suspect fled.

The robber was described as 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored sweater.

Police said anyone with information could call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.