Long IslandCrime

TD Bank branch robbed in Oceanside, no one hurt, police say

An undated Google view of the TD Bank branch on...

An undated Google view of the TD Bank branch on Long Beach Road in Oceanside. Credit: Google

By Lisa Irizarrylisa.irizarry@newsday.com

Nassau County police are investigating the Saturday afternoon robbery of an undetermined amount of cash from a TD Bank branch in Oceanside.

There were no injuries.

According to detectives the robbery occurred about 12:15 p.m. when a man entered the bank, 247 Long Beach Rd., and passed a female teller a demand note. After obtaining the cash, the suspect fled.

The robber was described as 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored sweater.

Police said anyone with information could call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?