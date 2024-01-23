Milton Allen, of Hempstead, is 3rd person charged in shooting death of NYC teacher

A third person has been charged in the April shooting death in Hempstead of a New York City teacher while her 10-year-old daughter was sitting the back of her car.

Milton Allen, 20, of Hempstead, was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the killing of Kimberly Midgette, 44, who was shot in her car about 1:30 a.m. on April 1, Nassau County Police said.

His arrest comes about one month after Oumar Barry, 27, of Hempstead, pleaded not guilty to a grand jury indictment on a second-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors said Midgette, a Bronx elementary school teacher, was dropping off her daughter at the girl’s home on Polk Avenue in Hempstead when a group of people pulled up in a stolen Honda.

Shots were fired at the house, killing Midgette and injuring another woman, also a teacher, riding in the front seat. Midgette's daughter, who was riding in the back seat, was not injured.

Police said Midgette was not the intended target in the shooting, which police believe was carried out in retaliation for a previous shooting.

Barry, as well as a 16-year-old who was indicted on the same charges, were arrested on Nov. 2, officials said.

At the time of his arrest on Monday, Allen already faced 20 charges from previous incidents, including third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle and third-degree criminal trespassing, according to online court documents.

He will be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.