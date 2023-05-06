Teen, 14, attacked in Elmont

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after an assault in Elmont on Friday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The boy, whose name was not released, was attacked by a group of four juveniles wearing masks near 1434 Hempstead Turnpike, between Landau and Crest avenues, at 1:10 p.m., police said.

After the boy sustained a laceration to his right ear, the suspects fled west on Hempstead Turnpike, police said.

First responders transported the boy to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.