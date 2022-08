A Westbury teen was arrested in Uniondale Park in Uniondale after he was found in possession of marijuana and a .22-caliber handgun, Nassau County police said.

Ziear Lacoude-Miller, 17, of Privado Road was arrested Monday about 3:55 p.m., police said.

He was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on weapons charges and a charge of criminal possession of marijuana, police said.