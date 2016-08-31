Teen shot in leg outside Hempstead house, police say

A teenager sitting on his stoop was hit in the leg in a hail of gunfire Tuesday night, Hempstead Village police said.

The victim, 16, was by himself outside his Stewart Avenue home when someone fired six shots just after 10:45 p.m., hitting him in the left calf and a parked car twice, police said.

The teenager told officers that he did not see the shooter at all, police said.

He was taken to the pediatric unit of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Tuesday’s shooting scene is within walking distance of where Dejah Joyner, 12, was eating dinner inside her Dartmouth Street home in October 2015 when a bullet fired from outside killed her.

Jakwan Keller, 20, of Hempstead, faces a second-degree murder charge in her death.