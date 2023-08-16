Besart Astafa of Deer Park made terroristic threats at South Farmingdale business, Plainview church, police say

A Deer Park man is facing multiple charges in connection with threats he made this week at a South Farmingdale business and a Plainview church, according to Nassau police.

Besart Astafa, 28, entered a spa on Hempstead Turnpike in South Farmingdale shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday and began making terroristic threats to the occupants, Nassau police said.

Customers were able to intervene and restrain the defendant until police arrived and arrested Astafa, police said.

During the investigation, detectives determined Astafa was responsible for a similar incident in Plainview on Sunday, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Astafa entered Plainview's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Washington Avenue, where he assaulted a church employee and made terroristic threats, police said. The victim was able to call police; the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Astafa is facing a range of charges, including making a terroristic threat, assault, harassment, criminal mischief and menacing, police said. He is to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Astafa has been accused recently of similar behavior, according to authorities.

Police said a shirtless Astafa entered the Masjid Bilal Mosque on Fulton Street in Farmingdale June 12 and, once inside, proceeded to completely undress. He ran around the common area of the mosque, approached an electronic tablet on a wall and began punching it, causing the screen to crack, police said.

Police were called and arrested Astafa at the scene. At that time, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

He was later charged with criminal mischief, public exposure and lewdness in connection with that incident, police said.

Then, following his arraignment June 13 on the charges stemming from the mosque incident, Astafa was freed without bail, police said.

After his release, Astafa returned that day to the Masjid Bilal Mosque and again removed his clothing, police said. Responding officers located him in the building's basement, where he was arrested without incident.

In that instance, Astafa was charged with criminal trespassing and public exposure, police said.