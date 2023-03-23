Team of thieves steals $136,000 in jewelry from Roosevelt Field mall store, cops say

Police are searching for a team of thieves who stole more than $136,000 in jewelry from a store in Roosevelt Field Mall Tuesday in East Garden City.

Nassau County Police said the theft occurred at about 4 p.m. at Ethan Jordan Jewelers, but did not detail what type of jewelry — or, how many items — were taken.

Police valued the stolen items at $136,630.

Police said the five suspects — three males, two females — entered the store and said the female suspects began selecting "various items" from the store display cases.

"The group then distracted the sales clerk," police said in a statement, allowing the two female suspects to conceal the items and exit the store.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance footage and Third Squad detectives are also asking anyone with information regarding the grand larceny to call 911 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.