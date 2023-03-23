Long IslandCrime

Team of thieves steals $136,000 in jewelry from Roosevelt Field mall store, cops say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are searching for a team of thieves who stole more than $136,000 in jewelry from a store in Roosevelt Field Mall Tuesday in East Garden City.

Nassau County Police said the theft occurred at about 4 p.m. at Ethan Jordan Jewelers, but did not detail what type of jewelry — or, how many items — were taken.

Police valued the stolen items at $136,630.

Police said the five suspects — three males, two females — entered the store and said the female suspects began selecting "various items" from the store display cases.

"The group then distracted the sales clerk," police said in a statement, allowing the two female suspects to conceal the items and exit the store.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance footage and Third Squad detectives are also asking anyone with information regarding the grand larceny to call 911 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

