Thomas Valva's Center Moriches house doesn't get any bidders at an auction Wednesday morning

The Center Moriches home where 8-year-old Thomas Valva died of hypothermia in 2020 after he and his brother were forced to sleep in the unheated garage during frigid temperatures and which prosecutors described as a "house of horrors" failed to sell at a foreclosure auction outside Brookhaven Town Hall Wednesday morning. Live bidding on 11 Bittersweet Lane property began at 10 a.m. at Brookhaven Town Hall but there were no bidders. An opening bid of more than $634,200 was required for the house, now owned by M & T Bank. Real estate attorney and court-appointed auction referee Dan Panico said the bank offered that starting point in order to recover what was owed on the house plus expenses. Panico, who also represents the community as a Brookhaven Town councilman, said the tragedy that occurred in the house, where Thomas died, likely impacted the auction. He said he was not surprised by the result. "[It] is understandable because of the nature of what occurred in this house," Panico said, calling the home "stigmatized." M & T Bank will now determine next steps for selling the home, he said. Panico, who is also the Republican candidate for town supervisor, said some in the community have suggested razing the house and turning it into a memorial site or park. He said the lot size and municipal investment required make that not feasible. The foreclosure action began in August 2020, six months after Michael Valva and Angela Pollina were indicted in the death of Thomas and the abuse of Thomas and his older brother, Anthony, at their hands. The couple had purchased the four-bedroom house just south of Sunrise Highway for $510,785 in July 2017, court records show. A judgment of foreclosure was entered with the couple still incarcerated in September 2022, two months before Valva would be convicted of Thomas’ murder. Pollina, Valva’s fiancee, was convicted in March of this year, also of second-degree murder in Thomas's death. They are each serving 25-years-to-life sentences in state prisons. With interest, Valva and Pollina owed M & T Bank just under $600,000 at the time of foreclosure, according to a notice filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court The real estate website Zillow estimates the current value of the house, which was built on .71 acres in 2005, at $839,400. A five-bedroom house on the same street sold in May for $760,000, real estate records show. Records also show a $400,000 short sale of the property was pending in January 2022 but it never sold. An auction was later scheduled for the same day Pollina was sentenced in April, but the home was abruptly taken off the block and again offered as a $400,000 short sale. It was then placed back on the auction block in June, according to court records. Thomas died of hypothermia on Jan. 17, 2020, after Pollina and Valva, an NYPD cop, forced him and Anthony, who was 10 at the time, to spend the night in the unheated garage when it was 19 degrees outside. There were no mattresses, no beds, no pillows or blankets in the garage where Thomas slept for the last time. Former Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said following the couple’s arraignment in February 2022 that it was “clearly a house of horrors.” Both Valva and Pollina were ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder as well as four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the abuse of Thomas and Anthony, for forcing the boys to sleep in a freezing garage and starving and beating them. Both boys were on the autism spectrum, officials said. Thomas and Anthony appeared starving during most of their time at East Moriches Elementary School, their schoolteachers testified. They frequently arrived at school saying they were hungry. The teachers and school officials called Child Protective Services many times, including a group effort to “flood” a CPS reporting line, but the boys remained living with Valva and Pollina, testimony at the trial showed. In March, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said the surveillance video from inside the house, some of which Pollina deleted, evidence showed, was “critical” to prosecutors’ success in convicting both Pollina and Valva. "Without that Nest camera, nobody would have believed what went on in that house," said Tierney, who has also confirmed a grand jury is investigating the case with an eye toward potential reforms to the Child Protective Services system. When Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital, his body temperature was 76.1 degrees. The boys initially shared a bedroom on the second floor of the spacious Center Moriches home after Valva, embroiled in a contentious divorce with the boys' mother, gained custody of his three sons. But text messages and trial testimony showed Pollina locked the boys in their room while their father worked long shifts as an NYPD transit officer in Brooklyn, denying them access to the bathroom in their own home. “She ruled that household that day just like she did every day, with an iron fist and a tyrannical and admittedly evil, cruel fashion,” Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Kerriann Kelly, the lead prosecutor at both trials, said before Pollina was sentenced. Soon after, Thomas and Anthony were forced to sleep on the backyard patio. Brought inside the garage, which was not insulated, the boys were initially given a crib mattress on which to sleep. But as text messages at the trials revealed, Pollina thought the boys were too comfortable and demanded Valva follow her "methods” to punish them more severely, trial testimony showed. The boys were then forced to sleep on the concrete floor of the garage without any blankets or pillows. In video from a home surveillance system that Pollina controlled that was displayed during the trials, they shivered in freezing temperatures. Pollina often sent video clips of the boys in the garage to Valva via text message while he worked overnight shifts, complaining of the boys’ behavior and urging Valva to take action, trial evidence showed. At times, Valva told Pollina he wanted his sons back in the house, but Pollina refused, telling Valva to move out if he disapproved of the arrangement. Valva felt he couldn't leave, his attorneys have said, because he was facing financial issues due to the pending divorce and custody fight.

A picture of Thomas Valva is on display at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Center Moricnes on Jan. 27, 2020.

