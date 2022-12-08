Long IslandCrime

Thomas Valva murder: A timeline of the case

Photo of Thomas Valva is next to candles during a...

Photo of Thomas Valva is next to candles during a ceremony after the boy's death on Jan. 17, 2020. Credit: Howard Simmons

By Newsday Staff

Michael Valva was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his 8-year-old son Thomas Valva, who died from hypothermia after the ex-NYPD officer forced Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage.

Supreme Court Justice William Condon handed down the sentence to Valva, 43, of Center Moriches, in a Riverhead courtroom packed with spectators – including several of the jurors who decided his fate and teachers – nearly three years after Thomas died on Jan. 17, 2020.

A Suffolk County jury convicted Valva last month of second-degree murder in Thomas’ death and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child for the abuse of Thomas and his then-10-year-old brother Anthony.

His then-fiancee Angela Pollina is slated to go on trial in February on murder and child endangerment charges in Thomas’ death.

Here is a timeline of key events leading up to and including the day Thomas died and how the case has unfolded since.

By Newsday Staff

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?