Cops: Custodian exposed himself, solicited sex on web at Dix Hills school

A custodian at a Dix Hills elementary school was arrested and charged Wednesday for allegedly exposing himself and soliciting sex online while on campus, the Suffolk County Police said.

Thomas Winberry, 43, of West Islip, was taken into custody Wednesday after he allegedly livestreamed himself on social media Tuesday evening from Otsego Elementary School.

Police said Winberry posted the video at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Special Victims detectives arrested him in the investigation and charged him with public lewdness. He was issued an appearance ticket to appear at a later date at First District Court in Central Islip.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Special Victim’s detectives at 631-852-6531.