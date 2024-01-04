Calverton boy, 14, charged with making threats of mass harm against Riverhead Charter School

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with making a threat of mass harm against a Riverhead school, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Riverhead police were notified by the Riverhead Charter School on Sound Avenue about a threat against the school revealed on social media.

Police responded, searched the school and found nothing suspicious or criminal.

After further investigation, a 14-year-old male from Calverton was charged with making a threat of mass harm and taken to police headquarters. He was then released to a parent for a future court date, police said.

Officers will be present at the school on Thursday, at the request of school officials.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Officials at the Riverhead Charter School declined to comment.