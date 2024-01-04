Long IslandCrime

Calverton boy, 14, charged with making threats of mass harm against Riverhead Charter School

The Old Northville School House/Riverhead Charter High School on Sound...

The Old Northville School House/Riverhead Charter High School on Sound Avenue Thursday morning.  Credit: /Tom Lambui

By Maureen Mullarkey

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with making a threat of mass harm against a Riverhead school, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Riverhead police were notified by the Riverhead Charter School on Sound Avenue about a threat against the school revealed on social media.

Police responded, searched the school and found nothing suspicious or criminal.

After further investigation, a 14-year-old male from Calverton was charged with making a threat of mass harm and taken to police headquarters. He was then released to a parent for a future court date, police said.

Officers will be present at the school on Thursday, at the request of school officials.

Officials at the Riverhead Charter School declined to comment.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

