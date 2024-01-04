Calverton boy, 14, charged with making threats of mass harm against Riverhead Charter School
A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with making a threat of mass harm against a Riverhead school, police said.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Riverhead police were notified by the Riverhead Charter School on Sound Avenue about a threat against the school revealed on social media.
Police responded, searched the school and found nothing suspicious or criminal.
After further investigation, a 14-year-old male from Calverton was charged with making a threat of mass harm and taken to police headquarters. He was then released to a parent for a future court date, police said.
Officers will be present at the school on Thursday, at the request of school officials.
Officials at the Riverhead Charter School declined to comment.
