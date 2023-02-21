'Kool-Aid' challenge on Tik Tok leads to arrest of teens damaging fences in Centereach, cops say

Hey you kids — and you giant pitcher of popular powdered drink — stay off my lawn!

Six teenage boys learned that vandalism is not Kool after they were arrested by Suffolk police for allegedly knocking down portions of a fence in Centereach on Monday while participating in a TikTok challenge based on the antics of a human-sized glass pitcher.

Suffolk police said a resident of Cobblestone Court in Centereach heard loud noises at about 1 a.m. outside his home. The homeowner checked his home security system, which showed that the six boys, aged 12 to 18, had kicked down several sections of his fence.

The boys returned about three hours later, at 4:07 a.m., and ran through a portion of the fence at the same time, part of a TikTok stunt known as “The Kool-Aid Man Challenge.”

The challenge is based on Kool-Aid Man, who starred in commercials for the popular powder drink in the 1970s and 1980s. In the commercials, thirsty kids shouted, “Hey, Kool-Aid,” and the gigantic pitcher would immediately break through walls, fences and ceilings to quench the children’s thirst — all without spilling a drop of sugary drink or breaking the glass pitcher.

The homeowner called Suffolk police, who spotted a black Hyundai sedan matching the description of a vehicle seen near the scene. The six boys were arrested by Sixth Precinct officers on Hammond Road at 4:15 a.m.

An investigation by Sixth Squad detectives later found that some of the boys had also damaged other fences in Centereach and Selden.

The six boys — five juveniles and an 18-year-old — were charged with several counts of third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The boys were released on Family Court Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at Family District Court in Central Islip on March 6.

Detectives ask that anyone who believes they are a victim of the Kool-Aid Man Challenge to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.