Ex-Babylon schoolteacher Timothy Harrison sentenced to 3 years probation for engaging in sex with student

A longtime Babylon High School teacher will avoid jail time after being sentenced Monday to three years probation for engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old student in 2013.

Timothy Harrison, 48, of Oak Beach, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child before acting State Supreme Court Justice Karen Wilutis in September and agreed to surrender his teaching license as part of the agreement. Harrison's conviction comes with sex offender conditions, including computer monitoring, but he is not required to register as a sex offender.

A prosecutor said Monday that the former student had been prepared to go to trial before the plea agreement was offered. Harrison was previously charged with two counts of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act in addition to the misdemeanor.

"[The former student] believes that [Harrison] should take no more of her time," Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Melissa Grier told the judge. "He has already taken so much from her."

Wilutis told Harrison, who declined to speak at sentencing, that he is "getting a very good plea bargain."

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"You, sir, violated a very important trust as a teacher," the judge told Harrison.

The police investigation and Harrison’s plea revealed that between September and November 2013, Harrison sent the victim, who was 15 at the time, flirtatious text messages, gave her alcohol and had sexual intercourse and other sexual conduct with her at his residence in Oak Beach, prosecutors said.

Harrison, a former basketball and lacrosse coach at Babylon Junior-Senior High School, did not have a criminal record. He was arrested March 3, 2022, after a monthslong police investigation.

In 2021, the victim came forward and reported the sexual abuse to Babylon High School officials and then to the Suffolk County Police Department’s Special Victim Section.

Wilutis told the courtroom that she wished to compliment the victim for "being brave enough to report" Harrison to authorities after, as Grier described, keeping the abuse "in secret for the past decade." Greer said initially the victim told only her best friend.

Harrison, who was certified as a special-education teacher in 2002, was removed from the classroom in November 2021 but continued to be paid, according to district records obtained by Newsday.

Harrison made $148,333 in 2021-22, according to a Newsday database of public salaries. While on home assignment, Harrison received $140,755 during the 2022-23 school year, according to district payroll records.

On Sept. 18, three days after he pleaded guilty, Harrison, who was also alleged to have had sex with an 18-year old student in 2012, resigned from his teaching position. In a letter to him following his resignation, which was obtained by Newsday, Babylon Superintendent Carisa Manza informed Harrison he was no longer permitted on school grounds and is not to contact students and staff.

In his resignation letter, Harrison said he was leaving his position "to allow the Babylon students, staff and district to move forward."

Grier told the judge at sentencing at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead that Harrison had already "violated the trust" of the community.

"He had the responsibility to make sure the students and athletes that he was in charge of learned and grew as people both in the classroom and on the field," the prosecutor said. "Teachers and coaches are supposed to be role models for children."

Earlier this year, Wilutis had agreed with prosecutors to allow testimony had the case gone to trial about the alleged prior sexual relationship between Harrison and another student. Prosecutors have previously said Harrison had a sexual relationship with the 18-year-old student, but no charges were filed since she was above the age of consent.

Harrison’s indictment also followed October 2021 allegations made by former students who said they were sexually harassed and abused by some of their teachers in the Babylon district.

Soon after, the district hired a former Suffolk County prosecutor, Chris Powers, to investigate the claims and placed five employees, including Harrison, on paid administrative leave.

In November 2021, State Attorney General Letitia James announced a civil investigation into the Babylon school district after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct by staff. That investigation is ongoing, an office spokesperson said following Harrison’s guilty plea.

Wilutis expressed concern for the allegations against district teachers.

"I don't know what was going on in that Babylon School District but there are a number of cases where teachers are alleged to have violated their trust with students," she said. "Now sir, it's confirmed that you have."

Harrison's defense attorney, Kevin Keating of Garden City, declined to comment.

Wilutis said she will allow Harrison to share a home with his teenage daughters, despite the sex offender conditions.

"I feel it's very important to keep the family together and not punish the children for the sins of the father," Wilutis said.

With Jim Baumbach and Joie Tyrrell