Timothy Hill Ranch employee Maunul Roias charged with rape of 16-year-old girl living at Riverhead center, police say

A 51-year-old Timothy Hill Ranch employee was arrested and charged with rape, criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child after a "lengthy" police investigation determined he was involved in a "consensual" sexual relationship with a 16-year-girl who was a resident of the Riverhead center for troubled and at-risk youth, police said.

Riverhead Town police said detectives determined the employee, identified as Maunul Roias, and the girl, whose identity was not released because of her age and because she is the victim of an alleged sex crime, were having "consensual sexual intercourse" -- and said the interactions took place over months beginning in March. The two were involved on and off campus, police said.

According to its website information, the Timothy Hill Ranch, located on Middle Road in Riverhead, is "a residential facility for young people (ages 10-24) that have been abused, neglected and/or are in crisis." The ranch first opened in November 1980 and, according to its website, it has since been "a safe haven" for hundreds of at-risk children and young adults.

"Our mission," the website said, "is to strengthen character by modeling Christ-centered values and to transform lives through love."

Police did not immediately detail who reported the incident, sparking the investigation.

The legal age of consent in New York is 17.

Roias was charged with two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He faces arraignment at the Riverhead Justice Court. It was not immediately clear Friday if he is represented by counsel.

Police are asking witnesses and other potential victims to contact investigators at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.