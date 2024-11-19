Tremayne Winfield, of Amityville, gets up to life sentence for latest weapons charges

A convicted felon was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison after being found guilty in a new weapons case, the Suffolk County district attorney's office said Monday.

Authorities said Tremayne Winfield, 39, of Amityville, was sentenced Friday before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins.

He had been found guilty on June 21 after a jury trial before Collins, of one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Previously, authorities said, Winfield had been convicted of "multiple felony offenses" in Suffolk, among them: second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault and other weapons offenses. Because of those convictions, Winfield was a "prior felony offender," and eligible for a longer sentence for any new convictions.

The district attorney's office said the new charges stemmed from an April 28, 2023, search warrant search of a home in Bay Shore, where Winfield was found with a loaded 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine containing "multiple rounds of ammunition."

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The attorney of record for Winfield could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said: "The sentence handed down to this defendant reflects the gravity of his offenses and our commitment to removing dangerous individuals from our streets. We believe this outcome will deter others and contribute to the safety of our neighborhoods in Suffolk County."