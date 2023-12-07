Matthew Whyte of Queens charged in high-speed crash that killed 3 people on the Southern State

A Queens man was high on marijuana and driving 93 miles-per-hour, weaving in and out of traffic while racing another driver on the Southern State Parkway last year when he crashed into a sedan, killing the driver and her two passengers, Nassau County prosecutors said Thursday.

Matthew Whyte, 28, of Laurelton, pleaded not guilty at his grand jury arraignment in in Nassau County Court in Mineola for his role in the Nov. 5 2022 high-speed crash that killed Ciara Hare, the 18-year-old driver, along with passengers Florence Oprisan, 18, and Jean Marc Miller, 22.

Hare, a Nassau Community College student from Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oprisan, also of Lindenhurst and Miller, from West Babylon, each died six days later only 13 minutes apart at Nassau University Medical Center.

Whyte, an electrician in Queens who sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, three counts each of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

"We will prosecute him and he will be punished," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said during a news conference after the arraignment. "But whatever the punishment, at the end of the day it's not going to bring back Ciara, Florence and Jean. And that's truly the tragedy in this case."

Victor Knapp, Whyte's Queens-based defense attorney during the arraignment, said his client lives with his parents and sister and suffers from sickle cell anemia.

"He's not a flight risk," Knapp said, arguing for reduced or no bail. "He has no place else to do."

Nonetheless, Judge Christopher Quinn set bail at $150,000 cash or $300,000 bond and suspended Whyte's driver's license.

If convicted, Whyte, who surrendered to State Police Thursday morning, faces up to 25 years in prison.

Richard Hare, Ciara's father, arrived in court wearing a t-shirt with images of his daughter.

"I miss my daughter. She was my whole world," Hare said outside of court Thursday, holding back tears. "We're gonna miss both going to church on Sundays and then going out to breakfast. Just her being there. Such a beautiful girl. She was involved with the church with the choir. She did so many good things. She helped others. She was she was in college, and she was looking forward to her future."

On Nov. 5, 2022, at approximately 8:56 p.m., according to prosecutors, Whyte was driving his 2018 Subaru WRX on the Southern State Parkway, allegedly speeding, weaving in and out of lanes of traffic and while impaired by marijuana, prosecutors said. Another individual in a third vehicle was also speeding, and driving recklessly, and appeared to be racing Whyte. That person has not been detained.

At approximately the same time, 18-year-old Ciara Hare was driving her 2004 Honda Civic east on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 32 (Route 110/Broadway) with passengers .

Whyte crashed into Hare’s car, forcing it into a traffic camera pole on the right shoulder of the parkway, prosecutors said. Whyte’s vehicle also left the roadway, overturned, and landed in the wooded shoulder a short distance away, prosecutors said. The third, unidentified, vehicle did not crash and drove away.

Both vehicles were severely damaged in the crash. Whyte suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Hare suffered extensive injuries and was trapped in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

Miller was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries on Nov. 11, 2022, at Nassau University Medical Center, prosecutors said.

Oprisan was partially ejected through the front windshield and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the event data recorder in Whyte’s vehicle, he was allegedly driving about 93 miles per hour five seconds before he struck the victim's vehicle, prosecutors said.