NYS trooper who reported suspect shot him turns himself in
State Trooper Thomas J. Mascia, who said a suspect shot him on the Southern State Parkway last year, now faces charges of falsely reporting that incident. Credit: Jim Staubitser
State Trooper Thomas J. Mascia, who said a suspect shot him on the Southern State Parkway last year, now faces charges of falsely reporting that incident. Credit: Jim Staubitser
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months