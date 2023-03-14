Shirley man used ID of dead half-brother to work while collecting disability benefits, DA says

A Shirley man stole the identity of his dead brother – a Vietnam War veteran – so he could continue to work while still receiving disability benefts, Suffolk prosecutors said in a 30-count indictment announced Tuesday.

Stavros Tsakonis, 61, worked as a plumber under the name of his half-brother Chris Tsakonis from February 2015 until January 2023, Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said Tuesday, even though he told the U.S. Social Security Administration that he was too disabled to work.

Tsakonis, arrested Monday, received more than $160,000 in disability benefits during that period, Tierney said. Chris Tsakonis, a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran, died in 2012.

“Instead of respecting the memory of his half-brother, this defendant exploited his death to start a plumbing business and purchase vehicles, while lining his own pockets with fraudulently obtained taxpayer funds for a supposed disability," Tierney said.

The indictment announced by Tierney includes one charge of second-degree grand larceny, 12 counts of first-degree identity theft and eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro ordered him released on his own recognizance during an arraignment on Monday. Tskaonis returned to court on Tuesday to surrender his passport and is scheduled to return to court on April 12.

Takonis is represented by the Legal Aid Society, which did not return a request for comment.

Officials learned during an eight-month investigation that Tsakonis operated a company known as CT Plumbing by utilizing his half-brother’s Social Security number, date of birth and other personal information. The defendant, meanwhile, continued to tell the Social Security administration that he was physically unable to work.

Tsakonis was allegedly observed entering the Social Security Administration office in Patchogue with the assistance of a walker on Jan. 25. He completed a form claiming that he had not worked since February 1989 and reaffirmed that he was disabled – but he was later seen walking without assistance.

The defendant allegedly obtained a New York State driver’s license in his half-brother’ name, which he used to deposit income he earned while posing as Chris Tsakonis. Tsakonis also illegally registered several vehicles in the deceased’s name, prosecutors said.

Tsakonis also used Chris Tsakonis’ driver’s license to apply for and renew a plumbing license with the Suffolk Department of Consumer Affairs. The plumbing license was in the name of his half-brother, Tierney said.