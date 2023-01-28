Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop in Lakeview robbed, two clerks hurt

An armed robbery inside a Lakeview smoke shop on Saturday left two store clerks with injuries, while the two suspects remain on the loose, Nassau County police said.

Two men wearing ski masks entered Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop on Woodfield Road at 12:11 a.m., and one of the men brandished a gun, forcing a clerk into a back room where a second store worker was located, police said.

The armed man struck both clerks in the head with the handgun and swiped their wallets and cellphones, police said in a release.

The robbers also removed cash from the register before fleeing on foot, police said. The victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries, police said.

Police described both suspects as about 5’9" tall, wearing dark Adidas track pants. In addition, the armed robber had a black handgun and wore a cream or light-colored sweatshirt, black jacket, gray gloves and red, yellow and black sneakers.

The second man wore a green North Face hooded sweatshirt, and had a blue Adidas backpack, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.