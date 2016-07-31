Two at Vera Bradley used fake $100 bills, cops say

Two young women were charged with passing $100 counterfeit bills Saturday at a store in Garden City, Nassau County police said.

Eskarlin Pena, 18, no known address, and Marywil Gomez, 16, of Walton Avenue, the Bronx, were arrested and charged with possession of a forged instrument.

Both were arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead. Pena is charged with five counts of possession of a forged instrument and is due back in court Wednesday. Gomez is charged with six counts of possession of a forged instrument and is due back in court Aug. 10.

According to detectives, Third Precinct officers were notified by Roosevelt Field mall security at 8:45 p.m. that two females used counterfeit bills to make purchases at the Vera Bradley store at 630 Old Country Rd.

The officers located the suspects and Pena was found to have three additional $100 counterfeit bills, police said. Gomez had four additional $100 counterfeit bills.