Two boys robbed by two teens in Freeport, Nassau police say

A pair of teenagers robbed two younger boys walking home from school Wednesday in Freeport, Nassau police said.

The victims, ages 13 and 14, were confronted at 2:50 p.m. on North Columbus Avenue by the suspects, who ordered them to “open your pockets,” police said. One of the suspects had a white cast on his forearm, police said.

The two suspects then forcefully removed money from both the victims’ pants pockets and ran north on North Columbus, police said.

The victims were not injured in the robbery, which happened near the Hillside Avenue intersection, police said.

The suspects appeared to be 15 or 16 years old and about 6 feet tall, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.