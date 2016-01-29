Chase Bank in New Hyde Park robbed by masked men, police say

A New Hyde Park Chase Bank was robbed by two masked men, one of whom displayed a gun in his waistband, on Thursday afternoon, Nassau police said.

One robber stood by the door, while his gun-carrying partner instructed a bank employee to fill a black bag with money, police said.

The pair fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a gray, four-door vehicle, heading south, through the parking lot of the bank located at 2335 New Hyde Park Rd., the police said.

No injuries were reported by the bank’s three employees and two customers, the police said.

The first robber was described as 25 to 30 years old, about 5 foot 8, and weighing 170 lbs. He wore dark jeans, a dark button jacket, a light colored hooded sweatshirt, a green mask and white and black cotton type dotted gloves, the police said.

The second suspect is about 6 feet tall and weighs 175 lbs. He wore dark jeans, dark sneakers, and a dark hooded sweatshirt under a camouflage green and black jacket with a black cloth covering his face, the police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.