2 shot, injured in Hempstead Village, police say

Two people were shot early Sunday in Hempstead and taken to hospitals for treatment, according to Hempstead Village police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation about 1:20 a.m. near Fulton Avenue, police said. When they arrived, the Hempstead Village police officers found two victims with gunshot wounds who were then taken to area hospitals via ambulance.

ShotSpotter is a system that detects gunshots and relays the location to police.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings, which remain under investigation.