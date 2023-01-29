Tyler Flach faces sentencing for murder of Khaseen Morris

A Lido Beach man convicted in November of second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris during an after-school brawl in Oceanside in 2019 could be sentenced to decades in prison when he appears in Nassau County Court on Monday.

A Nassau judge agreed on Dec. 14 to postpone Tyler Flach's sentencing until Jan. 30, to give the Lido Beach man's new defense team an opportunity to file a motion asking to vacate the jury’s verdict.

A jury convicted Flach, 22, of second-degree murder in the death of Morris in an after-school brawl, finding he meant to kill Morris, an Oceanside High School senior, when he stabbed him in the heart. He faces 25 years to life for the murder charge.

Flach had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault and misdemeanor assault and weapon charges following Morris’ death in an Oceanside strip mall parking lot on Sept. 16, 2019.

Flach’s new defense team, hired shortly before he was scheduled to be sentenced in December, is expected to file a motion on Monday asking acting Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim to vacate the jury’s verdict of second-degree murder, Samantha Chorny, one of Flach’s new lawyers, told Newsday last week.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Defense attorneys said they would also ask the judge to reduce the murder charge to manslaughter if he rejects arguments to dismiss the top count, she said.

Sturim could postpone a decision in order to give the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office time to respond to the defense motion, Chorny said. Sturim also may reject the motion and immediately impose a sentence on Flach.

“Either way, he is going to do some time,” said Chorny, an associate of the Rosenberg Law Firm of Brooklyn, hired late last year to represent Flach for sentencing and appeals. “It is a terrible thing that happened, but we don’t think that Tyler should spend his life in jail.”

Brendan Brosh, a spokesman for Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly, declined to comment on Monday's proceedings.

Khaseen Morris, 16, was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of a strip mall in Oceanside in September 2019. Credit: Keyanna Morris

Testimony in the trial showed that the brawl was sparked by friction with the jealous ex-boyfriend of a girl whom Morris walked home from a party. Flach joined that teenager and others from Long Beach, who squared off with Morris and his friends from Freeport.

Attorney Edward Sapone, who represented Flach at trial, argued that Flach did not intend to kill Morris.

Sapone told the jury that Flach threw a flurry of punches while holding a knife in his hand before one punch “went awry.” The knife pierced Morris’ heart during what Sapone called “reckless” behavior on Flach’s part.

Prosecutors Daryl Levy and Ania Pulaski contend the fatal stabbing was intentional, and a Nassau County jury agreed on Nov. 1, convicting Flach of second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault, misdemeanor assault and weapons charges. He faces 25 years to life on the top charge.

During deliberations, jurors also had a choice to find Flach guilty of first-degree manslaughter, which has a top penalty of 5 to 25 years in prison, or second-degree manslaughter, which has a maximum of 5 to 15 years behind bars.

The motion Chorny said her colleague Jonathan Rosenberg is expected to file on Monday will argue that the evidence used to convict Flach may support a manslaughter charge, but not a second-degree murder conviction.

It will also argue that Flach had ineffective counsel.

Chorny said some of Flach’s co-defendants, who pleaded guilty, were not called as witnesses.

She also said there was confusion over the number of times Flach stabbed Morris. Levy told the judge that Flach stabbed the teen three times in his opening statement, but trial testimony indicated that Morris had suffered five lacerations to his torso, including the fatal stab wound.

A former Nassau deputy medical examiner testified it was "more likely than not" that four lacerations on Morris' torso besides the fatal wound were caused by attempts to save his life.

But Pulaski said in her closing argument that the medical examiner had “misclassified” at least one of those wounds.

The defense contended throughout the trial that Flach caused only the deadly wound and Morris’ remaining lacerations were from medical intervention.

Chorny said the motion the defense is expected to file is important because it will introduce evidence not brought up during the trial.

“We are not filing anything frivolously,” Chorny said. “There is a lot to dive into here.”



