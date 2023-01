Lido Beach resident Tyler Flach is facing 25 years to life in prison after being convicted in November of second-degree murder in connection with Oceanside High School senior Khaseen Morris' stabbing death in 2019. The sentencing on Monday was delayed for the second time. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/Drew Singh; File Footage; Photo Credit: Keyanna Morris, John Roca, Jim Staubitser