'Khaseen was heard', teen's family says

It took 3 1/2 years, but Khaseen Morris' family said Tuesday that his killer finally got what he deserved and the public now knows the truth.

“Khaseen was heard,” one of his sisters, Keyanna Morris, told reporters after Tyler Flach was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2019 killing.

“His innocence was heard and everyone got to see Tyler Flach for who he really is … He tormented communities and finally it has been put to an end. Sadly it took my brother’s life for it to be stopped. But I am happy to say that he won’t be able to take another innocent child’s life. “

Khaseen, 16, an Oceanside High School senior, was fatally stabbed by Flach outside an Oceanside strip mall during a fight involving a boy’s former girlfriend.

The family said it felt some sense of catharsis after Flach was given the maximum sentence, even though it will never bring back their little brother.

“Khaseen was everything to us,” said Keyanna, who collapsed into a fit of tears as her mother embraced her.

Keyanna had delivered a fiery address to Flach in the courtroom, accusing him of callousness and a sense of entitlement. She repeated that to reporters, depicting the defendant as someone who thought he was going to get away with his crime.

“Every day during the trial he walked in, he smiled, he winked, he blew kisses, he sat up with his head held high," she said.

“He just knew that, ‘I’m gonna get away with this,’ ” she said.

But the truth came out, and “he got what he deserved," she said.

The family portrayed Flach as a “monster” who had terrorized others before killing Khaseen, whom they described as a fun-loving teen who made friends with a wide circle of people.

Newsday previously reported that Flach was arrested in 2019 for allegedly beating up a 15-year-old in Island Park in what police called a road rage incident. He was also arrested on a drug possession charge in Albany County shortly before the Oceanside brawl.

“A lot of people came and reached out to us and they told us time after time again what a monster he was,” another sister, Kedeemah Morris, told reporters.

“We wanted him to know that we were fighting for justice not only for Khaseen, but for everyone he has ever hurt.”