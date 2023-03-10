Man who fatally stabbed Tyler X. Lewis, Buffalo State student from Baldwin, won't face charges, prosecutors say

Erie County prosecutors announced Friday that they would not file charges in the deadly stabbing last year of a Baldwin student at the University of Buffalo.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn issued a statement Friday that a grand jury did not return an indictment in the Oct. 14 stabbing of Tyler X. Lewis, 19, a sophomore at Buffalo State who was stabbed by an unnamed man on the University of Buffalo campus.

Lewis was a pre-business major who police said was targeted in the stabbing. Lewis’ mother and family from Long Island gathered at the Erie County Courthouse earlier this week urging prosecutors to take action in the killing.

“Since Oct. 14, 2022, our investigation into the fatal stabbing of Tyler X. Lewis has remained a top priority for my office, our partners in law enforcement and the University of Buffalo,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement. “While I understand his family has waited six months for answers, it was important that we conduct a complete and thorough investigation into the events that led to Tyler’s untimely death in order to present all of the evidence to a grand jury.”

Authorities identified a person of interest in the case in the weeks that followed the killing but no arrests were made.

Flynn said the grand jury’s finding left prosecutors with “no probable cause” to file charges. Prosecutors said they could not disclose any evidence in the confidential grand jury proceedings.

“While I understand that the family is seeking an arrest in this case, I stand by the decision of the grand jury,” Flynn said. “Tyler’s family and friends remain in my thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve during this difficult time.”

