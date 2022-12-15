Medford mom's plea to Coram community: 'Find who killed my son'

Police and a Medford woman whose 13-year-old son was killed in an October hit-and-run crash, returned Wednesday to the Coram street where the teen lost his life.

Suffolk Police set up an "informational checkpoint" at a section of Granny Road near Middle Island Road where Tyler Phillips and his sister, Krystal Randolph, also 13, were struck Oct. 12. Tyler was pronounced dead three-days later. His sister survived but still struggles with her injuries, said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. The commissioner and officers handed out fliers to passing motorists Wednesday, seeking witnesses who may have seen a dark Chevrolet Equinox that police suspect hit the siblings before leaving the scene.

Tyler's mother, Desira Mack, arrived as motorists passed through the checkpoint and said anyone with information should contact police.

“My son Tyler was always a good kid. He loved sports and played football. He was a phenomenal kid. It’s sad, its heartbreaking. I can’t imagine. I still can’t … waking up every morning to not see my son — it hurts,” said a tearful Mack. “Please come forward. Christmas is not going to be the same without him. Please help. Find who killed my son.”

The brother and sister were walking in the bike lane of Granny Road after leaving Gordon Heights Children’s Park in Medford, when they were both struck by an SUV heading south, police said.

The investigation has proved difficult, Harrison said, due to the lack of cameras on the section of rural road with no sidewalks where the two teens were struck. Police were able to identify the Equinox due to parts strewed across the road from the impact, including a passenger side bumper, mirror and headlight that points to a model produced between 2005 and 2009, Harrison said.

Suffolk County police and Crime Stoppers have increased the reward to up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“If anyone sees a vehicle that matches that description, we need the public’s help to go forward,” Harrison said. “A 13-year-old was killed, taken too early. The devastation that hurt the family, words cannot explain.”

Police have been speaking to residents and business owners, including collecting any video from cameras nearby but tips in the case have yet to pan out.

“I think we can all understand the sensitivity of this case and the pain Desira is going through. We need help. We still need more,” Harrison said. “Sometimes cases are solved right away. This one is a bit of a struggle.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.