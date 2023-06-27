Freeport man indicted on charges he drove drunk, fatally hit pedestrian crossing Babylon Turnpike

A Freeport man pleaded not guilty Monday to vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges after a Nassau County grand jury indicted him on charges that he drove drunk and struck and killed a 24-year-old woman crossing the street in March.

Tyshaun Johashen, 32, was also indicted on vehicular manslaughter, assault, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all felonies, along with misdemeanor charges including aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Prosecutors said Johashen was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra on Babylon Turnpike at about 7 p.m. March 1 when he struck and killed Mia Pollidore, 24, of Freeport as she was crossing the street near Carroll Street. Prosecutors said he was "highly intoxicated" and driving on a suspended license after a prior DWI arrest from September in Queens.

“This defendant, driving despite having his license suspended because of a pending DWI charge in New York City, was allegedly three times the legal limit for alcohol when he struck and killed Mia Pollidore as she simply tried to cross the street,” Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

Pollidore suffered head trauma and injuries to her legs and was pronounced dead at the scene. Nassau County and Freeport police arrested Johashen at the scene of the crash.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Johashen was arraigned Monday in Nassau County Court where Judge Robert Bogle continued his bail of $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond. He is set to return to court Aug. 1. If convicted, he faces a sentence of between eight years and 25 years in prison.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.