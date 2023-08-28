Long IslandCrime

DA: Freeport man pleads guilty in fatal drunk driving crash

Nassau County and Freeport police at the scene in March...

Nassau County and Freeport police at the scene in March where a woman walking across Babylon Turnpike was struck and killed by a man who Monday pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with her death, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

A Freeport man who allegedly struck and killed a female pedestrian while driving drunk in March pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. 

Tyshaun Johashen, 32, is scheduled to return for sentencing before Nassau County Judge Robert Bogle on Oct. 12. Donnelly said her office is recommending a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison. Prosecutors said Johashen's driver’s license was suspended before the crash because of a pending driving while intoxicated charge in Queens. 

His blood alcohol content was .24, three times the legal limit, more than three hours after the crash, prosecutors said. 

The victim, Mia Pollidore, 24, of Freeport, was walking westbound across Babylon Turnpike near the intersection of Carroll Street in Freeport just after 7 p.m. when Johashen, “highly intoxicated” as he drove south on the turnpike in a 2018 Nissan Sentra, struck her, Donnelly said. 

“He pleaded guilty because of remorse and sorrow,” said Johashen’s attorney, Richard Langone of Garden City. “He hopes this helps the [victim’s] family find closure and maybe at some point find a place in their hearts to forgive him.”

Langone said Johashen hopes to use his time in prison to get treatment for substance abuse and other mental health issues. 

“Mia Pollidore was simply crossing the street at 7:00 p.m. on her way to a deli when this defendant, speeding and at least three times the legal limit for alcohol, smashed his car into the 24-year-old woman,” Donnelly said.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

