Police: Man driving Mercedes in Uniondale performed 'lewd act' while talking to teen girl 

Police have released surveillance footage of a car whose driver, they said, is suspected of having performed "a lewd act" in front of a 16-year-old girl Monday afternoon in Uniondale.

Nassau County police said the teen was walking on Henry Street near First Place when an unknown man pulled up to her in a dark blue four-door Mercedes sedan at about 3:10 p.m.

Police said the suspect "attempted to have a conversation" with the victim — and said when the girl looked into the car the man "began performing a lewd act." The girl then ran and hid in a nearby bush, police said.

Police said that once the victim returned home she called 911— and reported the incident to the First Precinct.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.