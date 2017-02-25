Valley Stream business owner accused of defrauding Medicaid

A Valley Stream man has been accused of defrauding Medicaid and an insurance company of more than $1.5 million through his Brooklyn medical supply business, authorities said.

Kester Atumonyogo, 43, was arrested Friday and, along with his company, Monack Medical Supply Inc., was charged with first-degree health care fraud and second-degree grand larceny, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Atumonyogo was also charged with welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing. He faces a possible 25-year prison term.

“It’s shameful to steal from Medicaid by exploiting children who rely on the program for their basic health needs,” Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said in a statement.

Atumonyogo could not be reached for comment Saturday. Online court records did not list his attorney.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Schneiderman’s office, which found that Atumonyogo’s company was filing fraudulent claims to Medicaid via the insurance company Healthfirst, authorities said. Monack allegedly collected valuable reimbursements for dispensing expensive feeding-tube nutritional formulas to pediatric patients, when in fact it was providing over-the-counter supplements.

Atumonyogo allegedly declared two different dates of birth and had two Social Security numbers and multiple driver’s licenses. He also is accused of using a fake Social Security number to enroll as a Medicaid medical provider.

According to Schneiderman’s office, Atumonyogo misrepresented his income to the New York City Human Resources Administration in order to collect welfare benefits.

Atumonyogo was arraigned Friday in Kings County Criminal Court, where he pleaded not guilty.