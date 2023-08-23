DeAndre Carter of Brooklyn ID'd as man killed in shooting at Valley Stream foam party

Nassau police Wednesday released the name of the 20-year-old Brooklyn man shot dead Monday at a foam party in Valley Stream.

He is DeAndre Carter, who was one of multiple people struck Monday evening by a still-at-large gunman who opened fire on the party, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Carter’s family couldn’t be reached.

Among those who were injured but survived were a 12-year-old boy and other youths, the police said.

The shooter had crossed the Queens border into Nassau about 8:30 p.m. Monday and opened fire eight times on the party at an event space at 85 Ocean Ave., Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, head of the homicide division, said earlier this week.

No motive was disclosed.

The 12-year-old was shot through the shoulder while standing in a doorway. He was hospitalized.

Two 17-year-old boys from Elmont were also shot, one in the knee and the other in the back of the leg. And a 17-year-old girl was cut on the hand, but police were unsure if it was caused by broken glass or a bullet.

The party, which had been advertised on social media, had about 50 to 60 people inside the venue, near 131st Avenue, including children accompanied by adults. Foam parties offer dancing amid soapy foam made by a foam machine. Police said the party was illegal.