Valva case: Second juror dismissed due to illness in Angela Pollina's murder trial on Tuesday

A second juror has been dismissed due to illness in the murder trial of Angela Pollina, the Center Moriches woman accused of killing 8-year-old Thomas Valva by forcing the child to sleep in an heated garage in freezing temperatures.

Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei informed the jury Tuesday morning that juror #10 "indicated he had a cold" and though he tested negative for COVID-19, he was not well enough to attend the trial.

"Ladies and gentlemen, now you see why we have alternates," said Mazzei. "It's very important."

Another juror dropped out of the case Monday, also because of an illness. There are four alternate jurors remaining.

Testimony began Tuesday with Suffolk Det. Michael Ronca walking the jury through photos of the inside and exterior of the Pollina-Valva home, pointing out several surveillance cameras on the walls of the home's living areas.

Sign up for the Valva Trial newsletter Follow the news on the latest developments in the Thomas Valva case. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That surveillance system underpins the prosecution's case. Video and audio from the system played at the 2022 trial of Pollina's ex-fiancé, Michael Valva, the father of Thomas, showed the boys sleeping on the concrete floor of the garage and captured audio of much of what happened on Jan. 17, 2020 — the morning Thomas died.

Valva, an ex-NYPD officer, was convicted last year of murder in Thomas's death and is serving a sentence of 25 years to life in an upstate prison near the Canadian border.

Pollina has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child endangerment charges in Thomas' death, and the alleged abuse of Thomas and his older brother, Anthony. Both boys had been diagnosed with autism.

Thomas Valva, in an undated photograph, died on Jan. 17, 2020. Credit: Courtesy Justyna Zubko-Valva

During opening statements in Pollina's trial Monday, prosecutor James Scahill said despite Pollina being "fully aware" that Thomas slept on the garage the night before and that he appeared hypothermic, she "did nothing" to help save the boy after his father doused him with cold water outside in 19 degrees weather.

Pollina forced the boys to sleep in the garage because she was enraged that they had bed wetting problems — issues that prosecutors have said were caused by Pollina refusing them access to their bathroom in their own home.

Scahill described Pollina's treatment of the boys, who according to prosecutors were starved and verbally abused while under Pollina's care, as "evil, wicked and inhumane."

Pollina's attorney, Matthew Tuohy, has emphasized that his client is not guilty of murder because she didn't have physical contact with Thomas on the morning he died. Tuohy said Valva is solely responsible for Thomas's death.

“It was Mr. Valva who put the boys in the garage — not Miss Pollina,” Tuohy told jurors in his opening statement.

Tuohy also said Pollina will testify in her own defense.

The trial continues with more witness testimony Tuesday afternoon.



