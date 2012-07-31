Videos eyed in Brooklyn shooting that hurt 6

NYPD officers were reviewing surveillance videos to uncover more leads in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn that wounded six people, including a 2-year-old girl, an official said.

Police believe the Sunday shooting on Riverdale Avenue in the Brownsville section was sparked by an apparent gang turf conflict.

The 17-year-old boy said to have been the initial target of the gunman, who drove by in a white Volkswagen Jetta, told police he saw his assailants while exiting a bodega and then he started to run away. The Jetta speeded up to him and the shooter fired from the passenger-side window, police said. The absence of shell casings has led police to believe that the weapon used was a revolver.

Of the six people wounded, three were treated at a hospital and released while the other three including the 2-year-old girl and her father, were in stable condition, NYPD spokesman Paul Browne said.

The 17-year-old who was the apparent target had a juvenile record but details weren't available Monday, Browne said.

Police were working to enhance frames of surveillance videos and might release some images late Monday in an attempt to enlist the help of the public, he said.

A $12,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter was being offered by Crime Stoppers, Browne added.