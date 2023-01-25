DA Tierney: Ex-Wading River firefighter Mary Ortega posed as NYPD officer

A former Wading River volunteer firefighter was indicted Wednesday for allegedly posing as an NYPD officer despite having no professional or volunteer role with the department, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said Mary Ortega, 46, of Wading River showed up to fire calls wearing an NYPD uniform and then fraudulently backed up her claims of being an officer with bogus documents.

"[Ortega] is alleged to have violated the trust of the Wading River community by falsely holding herself out to be a New York City Police Officer, and then compounding that misconduct by allegedly filing forged letters from two high-ranking public officials to conceal her original crime,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement.

Ortega is charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, three counts of first-degree falsifying business records and three counts of first-degree offering a false instrument, all felonies. She’s additionally charged with misdemeanor criminal impersonation, prosecutors said.

In a statement Wednesday, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Mary Ortega allegedly filed "forged letters from two high-ranking public officials to conceal her original crime." Credit: Randee Daddona

Defense attorney Haley Baldwin of Mineola said Ortega is cooperating with the investigation.

"We believe there are extenuating circumstances in this case that we intend to bring to the district attorney's attention with an eye towards an equitable resolution,” Baldwin said.

Prosecutors did not say what Ortega's motivation was for allegedly pretending to be a police officer. Baldwin declined to answer specific questions about her client's actions.

Ortega was suspended by the Wading River Fire Department in May 2022 as it investigated her claims of being a police officer.

During the department investigation, Ortega allegedly turned over forged letters supporting her claim from State Sen. Simcha Felder and Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, prosecutors said. Both letters falsely referred to Ortega as a sworn member of the NYPD and referenced her fictitious assignment with an undercover gang and drug unit within the NYPD, according to a news release.

Prosecutors said Ortega later admitted to having never been affiliated with the NYPD and purchasing her gear online.

“My office supports the brave men and women in law enforcement, and part of that support is holding accountable those who would attempt to wrongfully benefit from their honor,” Tierney said.

Ortega was arraigned Wednesday before state Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court March 9.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Amanda Scheier of the Public Corruption Bureau.

A message left with the Wading River Fire District was not immediately returned.