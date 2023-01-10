Cops: Hempstead man stole more than 40K in Walmart merchandise

Suffolk police arrested and charged a Hempstead man Monday for allegedly stealing more than $40,000 worth of jewelry and electronics from three Walmart stores in the county since September.

Jonathan Sunderland, 34, allegedly used specialized tools to open locked displays at Walmart stores in Centereach, Islandia and Yaphank, police said.

Sunderland was charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny. On Sept. 26, he allegedly stole $16,000 worth of jewelry from the Islandia Walmart on Veterans Memorial Highway, police said.

On Nov. 6, police said, Sunderland stole more than $25,000 in jewelry from the Centereach store on Middle Country Road.. And on Nov. 10, he allegedly stole more than $3,000 in electronics from the store on Boulevard East in Yaphank.

Suffolk Police detectives learned Sunderland was being held on similar charges in Boonton Township, New Jersey. Detectives with the Suffolk Police fugitive unit took Sunderland into custody Monday at the Morris County Jail in New Jersey.

He is set to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.