Wanted: Armed bank robber; drugstore theft

Nassau police and its Crime Stoppers department are looking for a man who robbed a Manhasset bank.

Police say that at about 1:26 p.m. on Sat. May 4, the suspect, who appeared to be 50 to 60 years old, pulled out a black handgun and demanded cash inside the Marathon Bank located at 1577 Northern Blvd.

The man is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a stocky build and 230 to 250 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue baseball cap with sunglasses, a blue jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and a dark cloth over his mouth.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about the crime to call the confidential hotline at 800-244-8477.

Suffolk police and its Crime Stoppers department are looking for a man who stole merchandise from a Medford pharmacy.

Police say that on May 3, the man entered a Rite Aid on Route 112 and filled a bag with assorted medications and beauty products believed to be worth $1,170. He ran out of the store when approached by a store employee.

Police said they believe he is also a suspect in a similar theft case at a Rite Aid in Port Jefferson.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.