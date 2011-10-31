Wanted: Fatal hit-run; theft of a freezer

Nassau County's homicide squad is looking for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist before leaving the scene.

At about 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 18, a 16-year-old boy was riding his bicycle in the area of Clinton Street, north of Webb Avenue, in Hempstead when he was hit by a car. The boy died two days later.

The driver fled the scene with the bicycle still wedged under the car, and did not report the accident to police.

The car is described by police as a 1997 to 2001 Toyota Camry four-door sedan, either gold, beige or tan. It should have damage to the front bumper, driver-side undercarriage and the windshield. Witnesses say it had gold-and-blue New York state plate.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at its toll-free and confidential hotline at 800-244-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Suffolk police and its Crime Stoppers department are looking for the man who stole a restaurant-style freezer from a business in West Hills.

Police say that at about 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, a man walked behind La Parma Restaurant at 452 West Jericho Tpke., and took a stainless steel commercial freezer valued at $4,500.

Anyone with information can call the free and confidential Crime Stopper hotline at 800-220-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.