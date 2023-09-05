Fight, skirmishes break out at St. James wedding, prompting major police response; 2 men charged, police say

A wedding celebration in St. James Monday night turned into a slugfest between some of the 100-plus guests and resulted in a major police response and two arrests, Suffolk police said.

Police from Suffolk's Fourth Precinct were called to the Flowerfield wedding and catering hall on Mill Pond Road at 7:45 p.m. to break up a fight at a wedding, police said.

Upon arrival, police found "multiple skirmishes" in progress among the more than 100 guests at the wedding, police said.

Officers from the Second, Fifth and Sixth Precincts, the police canine unit and Emergency Services officers all were called to the scene. Members of the Smithtown Park Rangers and Head of the Harbor police also responded to the melee, Suffolk police said.

As officers were breaking up the fights and restoring order, one man bit an officer on the arm and shoved another officer, police said.

Police charged Justize Murphy, 22, of Mastic Beach, with a felony count of assault. He was held at the Fourth Precinct overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later Tuesday.

Qeywon Wilson, no address available, was charged with obstructing governmental administration. He will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

