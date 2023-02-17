'Welcome to Flanders' sign featuring Big Duck stolen

In a most-unwelcome move, Southampton Town Police said someone last week stole the "Welcome to Flanders" sign — signage that also features artwork of the historic Big Duck.

The sign, which reads "Welcome to Flanders, Home of The Big Duck. Town of Southampton" and is adorned with art of the iconic ferrocement duck, was located at the corner of County Road 104 and Pleasure Drive. Police said it was stolen in the overnight hours between Feb. and 10.

Flanders is famous for the Big Duck, a huge duck-shaped building built by Riverhead duck farmer Martin Maurer in 1931 to promote his duck and duck egg business. It was moved to Flanders in 1937, then later moved to a spot on Route 24 in the late 1980s. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997, before being returned to Flanders in 2007.

Radio station WBLI once called the Flanders Duck one of the seven wonders of Long Island.

Police are asking anyone with information on what happened to the sign to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit leads using a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or by going online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential and police said tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.