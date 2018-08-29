DA: Retired fire captain stole over $16,000 from West Babylon FD

A retired West Babylon fire captain stole more than $16,000 from the fire department's bank account last year, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Fred Krohberger, 43, of West Babylon, stole the money between Oct. 7 and 17, 2017, according to the Suffolk County district attorney's office. Krohberger retired from the department in 2006 after serving as a captain, district attorney spokeswoman Sheila Kelly said.

Krohberger withdrew the money from the department's checking and savings accounts without the treasurer's knowledge or permission, according to a copy of the felony complaint. He was charged based "in part on oral statements made by the defendant including 'I had no idea where that money came from,' " the complaint says.

Krohberger was indicted on a charge of third-degree grand larceny, according to court documents. He faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted, Kelly said.

He posted $5,000 cash bail, she said.

Online court records show Krohberger was arrested May 18 by Suffolk police, who referred comment to the district attorney's office. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday but Kelly said the appearance is expected to be adjourned.

West Babylon Fire Chief Eric Schumann said his department was assisting police and declined further comment.

Krohberger's attorneys listed online could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.