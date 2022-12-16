West Hempstead hit-run: Man killed in early-morning collision

A witness was trying to aid a man found lying on a West Hempstead road early Friday morning when a hit-and-run driver crashed into the victim and kept driving, Nassau police said in a statement.

The crash occurred on Woodfield Road at approximately 3:40 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead where he was found in the westbound lane of the road, police said.

Neither his identity or that of the witness were released.

The suspect drove a four-door sedan, the police said. Anyone who can help detectives is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.