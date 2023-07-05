Leo Flores Gracias charged with DWI in West Hills crash that killed Marlon Nunez, police say

A Huntington Station man was killed in a head-on crash in West Hills Tuesday night and Suffolk police arrested the driver of the vehicle he was traveling in, charging him with driving while intoxicated.

Police say Leo Flores Gracias, 26, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord northbound on Sweet Hollow Road, south of Chichester Road, when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2010 Toyota Prius head on at approximately 8:05 p.m.

A passenger in the back seat of the Honda, Marlon Nunez, 23, of Huntington Station, was transported to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Flores Gracias was airlifted via Suffolk police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two other passengers in the Honda were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Flores Gracias was charged with driving while intoxicated and will be arraigned at a later date.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852- 6555.