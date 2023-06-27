Thomas DiNapoli of Levittown convicted of murder in wife's killing, Nassau DA Anne Donnelly says

A Levittown man who prosecutors said shot his wife in the face during a deadly 2020 domestic dispute — and then opened fire on his brother-in-law — was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder by a Nassau County jury.

The trial for Thomas DiNapoli, 70, started on June 16 and wrapped up Monday, according to Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly. The jury deliberated for approximately one hour before delivering the guilty verdict.

DiNapoli is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on July 27 before acting Supreme Court Justice Tammy Robbins. He faces a maximum of 50 years to life in prison.

DiNapoli’s attorney, Christopher Devane, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Donnelly said DiNapoli and his wife, Cheryl DiNapoli, were arguing in the bedroom of their Cord Lane home on the evening of Aug. 13, 2020, when DiNapoli shot her in the eye and the neck with a 9 mm rifle.

Cheryl DiNapoli's brother, Robert Rischman, who also lived at the Levittown home, entered the bedroom and struggled with DiNapoli for possession of the rifle before he ultimately wrested it from the defendant.

DiNapoli then went downstairs and retrieved a shotgun from a safe in the garage. DiNapoli then shot his brother-in-law, who was behind a door, in the right arm.

The two men physically fought in the house and the struggle continued to the front lawn of the home, where Rischman was able to take the shotgun away from DiNapoli.

Nassau police arrived and arrested DiNapoli. His wife was pronounced dead at the scene. Rischman was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds.

“Thanks to the quick response of the Nassau County Police Department and Cheryl’s brother, the defendant was apprehended,” Donnelly said.” I thank our prosecutors and the police officers who helped convict this remorseless defendant.”