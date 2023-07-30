Cops: Lake Ronkonkoma man tried to steal SUV, police vehicle

A Lake Ronkonkoma man was arrested and charged after allegedly stealing an SUV in Ronkonkoma and assaulting an investigating Suffolk police officer before attempting to flee in a marked patrol vehicle, authorities said.

William Gilmartin, 31, is facing an array of criminal charges, including robbery, grand larceny and assaulting a police officer, following the incident, which began at 7:11 a.m. Saturday, according to a Suffolk Police news release.

The 45-year-old driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox was on School Street in Ronkonkoma when Gilmartin jumped onto the SUV, police said. The driver exited and the two men exchanged words before Gilmartin allegedly hopped into the driver’s seat and drove off, dragging the owner of the vehicle for more than a block as he hung onto the driver’s side door, according to police.

Fourth Precinct officers later located the stolen vehicle at Gilmartin’s home on Arlington Road. They then spotted him attempting to leave the area in a Nissan Altima that became disabled. As they moved to place him under arrest, Gilmartin allegedly punched one of the officers in the face and ran to a marked patrol vehicle, police said.

Gilmartin allegedly tried to steal the police vehicle but an officer opened the door and deployed a Taser, ending the struggle, according to the release.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree attempted grand larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault on a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest. He was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Sunday.

The owner of the Chevrolet and the police officer who was struck were both transported to hospitals for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.