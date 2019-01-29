Former East Hampton man sentenced to prison 20 years after fatal crash

A prison sentence of 2 to 6 years was imposed Monday on a former Long Islander who spent nearly 20 years as a fugitive after being arrested for driving drunk in a crash that killed his friend, according to the Suffolk County court system.

Wilson Pantosin, 45, formerly of East Hampton, was caught in Texas in February; he had jumped the $1,000 bail set in 1999, the office of District Attorney Timothy Sini said last month.

Pantosin pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated before acting Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho, court system spokeswoman Mary Porter said Tuesday.

The sentencing happened on the 20th anniversary of the 1999 crash in East Hampton. Pantosin had faced a maximum sentence of between 5 and 15 years in prison, Sini's office has said.

Pantosin, who Sini has said was in his native Ecuador over the years, was brought back to Long Island in March of last year.

Pantosin's attorney, Martin Lorenzotti of Central Islip, did not respond to a request for comment.

The crash killed Wilson Illaisaca, 25, of East Hampton, according to the district attorney’s office.

Pantosin crashed on Hog Creek Road and his car overturned and caught fire, Sini's office said in a news release. Officers from East Hampton Town Police asked Pantosin if the crashed vehicle had a passenger and he said no. After the flames were extinguished, the officers "discovered the remains of Wilson Illaisaca ... in the passenger seat of the vehicle."

Pantosin's blood-alcohol level was 0.22 percent 55 minutes after the crash, Sini’s office said; the maximum limit of 0.10 has since been lowered by law to .08.

His license was also suspended, Porter said.