Woman sexually assaulted by man with gun, Nassau cops say

A woman was sexually assaulted in West Hempstead early Tuesday morning by a man armed with a black gun, Nassau police said.

The man had a handgun when he approached the victim, 21, on Terminal Road about 4 a.m., then drove her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim was standing outside her vehicle in an industrial section when she was approached by the man, who wore a mask, police said.

He had a black firearm and forced his way into her vehicle. She suffered no other injuries. The suspect ran away in an unknown direction, authorities said. There was no further description of attacker, police said.

“We are extremely concerned over this incident and we are intensifying our patrols in that area, making this one of our highest priorities,” Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a Nassau police spokesman, said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police did not give other details, such as whether the assault happened at a house or the description of the vehicle.

Detectives from the special victims squad said anyone with information could call them at 516-573-4022.