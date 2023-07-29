Woman in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Hempstead, Nassau police say

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Hempstead on Friday night, Nassau County police said.

The 41-year-old woman was stabbed around 8:40 p.m. on Robson Place, where she was sitting outside, police said. Her wounds were “severe,” police said. Police declined to provide additional details about the stabbing, which is still being investigated.

Police are asking the public for help to identify the suspect, an unknown male. Anyone with information can contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911. Callers will remain anonymous.